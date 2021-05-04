Nick Lelack, Deschutes County's community development director, is the only candidate being considered to become the next county administrator.
The county will host a virtual community forum at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 17, in which Lelack will give a presentation and answer questions from the community. The community will then be able to submit feedback to the Deschutes County Commission.
For the past few months, the county has been searching for a new county administrator in light of current County Administrator Tom Anderson's announcement to retire this year. Anderson also served as the county's community development director before becoming administrator.
Lelack was chosen out of more than 70 applicants, according to Deschutes County Commission Chair Tony DeBone. After conducting a nationwide search and interviewing more than a dozen candidates over video calls, Lelack stood out and "stacked up" against other talented candidates across the country, DeBone said.
"Nick really does have a good balance and view of controversial issues, topics of the day," DeBone said Tuesday.
Lelack has served as community development director since 2012, according to a county press release. He also serves on the state Land Conservation and Development Commission.
Lelack has masters degrees in public administration and community and regional planning from the University of Oregon and has a bachelor's of science from Willamette University.
Before his time as community development director, Lelack served as a planning director for the county and the city of Redmond.
Lelack grew up in the Willamette Valley before settling in Bend in 2005 with his family, according to the county.
After the open house, the commissioners will deliberate and vote on whether to hire Lelack, DeBone said.
The plan is to keep the current administrator, Anderson, on through budget season, which ends July 1, and then have a transition period for the new administrator.
For more information about the open house, visit www.deschutes.org/administrator.
