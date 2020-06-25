Nick Lelack, Deschutes County's community development director, has been appointed to serve on the state's Land Conservation and Development Commission.
The commission adopts state land-use goals and rules that guide how communities develop across the state and makes sure communities comply with the goals.
His term will begin July 1 and end June 30, 2024.
Lelack has served as the Deschutes County community development director since 2012. He grew up in the Willamette Valley working on local farms and attended Willamette University. He is the president of the Association of Oregon County Planning Directors and holds a masters degree in Community and Regional Planning and Public Administration from the University of Oregon.
Lelack replaces former commissioner Catherine Morrow. Their first commission meeting will take place virtually on July 23 and July 24.
