Deschutes County residents are invited to provide feedback on the county's Community Development Department work plan.
The plan outlines community development projects and goals for the coming year.
The Deschutes County Planning Commission will host a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.
Some of the goals and projects in this plan are addressing affordable housing, requiring fire resistant building codes and defensible space standards to protect from wildfires, and to update the Tumalo Community Plan.
For a full list of goals and projects, the draft document is available at the county's website.
For more information about the process for the work plan, call 541-385-1709.
Written feedback about the draft can be sent to peter.gutowsky@deschutes.org.
