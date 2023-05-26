stock_deschutessheriff
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

The Deschutes County Budget Committee on Thursday approved tax increases and a $619 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year. 

It approved significant increases in assessed tax rates for the three districts that help financially support the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the county's general fund. 

Bryce Dole

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

Please don't tell me the Good 'Ole Boys are buying a bunch of military hardware.

