This Sept. 29 file photo shows a group of camps in the Juniper Ridge area just north of Beechcraft Lane along U.S. Highway 97. The fire scar from the 2020 Juniper Ridge Fire is visible to the right of the camps.
Deschutes County commissioners unanimously approved new rules for camping on county-owned property Wednesday. The rules, which were initially proposed by Sheriff Shane Nelson, are a targeted way for local officials to crack down on homelessness.
The rules have changed drastically since Nelson first proposed them in June. However, they earned the support of all three commissioners Wednesday who discussed enforcement on federal lands and alternatives for people who have no other option but to live outside.
Nelson originally proposed people would have to move every 24 hours.
Then he proposed a 14-day stay limit. On Wednesday, commissioners enacted an overnight camping ban on county owned or controlled land, and the county can close any vacant land where people camp, with notice, under the new rules.
The rules also specify no vehicles allowed overnight, illegal burning, non-permitted wood-cutting, wastewater dumping or excess garbage or property. Exceptions to the rules are allowed if the county designates a place as authorized for camping.
All three commissioners ultimately approved the rules Wednesday, following the strides of several other jurisdictions in Central Oregon attempting to address homelessness. The decision came after a public hearing a week prior that drew an impassioned crowd.
“We cannot have chaos in our county — all 3,055 square miles of it,” Commissioner Patti Adair said at the July 19 public hearing. “We’ve got to have rules.”
Nelson was not in attendance at the public hearing or for the commissioners’ decision on Wednesday.
Instead, David Doyle, county counsel, presented the issue to commissioners. He said a camping code is new ground for Deschutes County.
The majority of the public comment at the July 19 public hearing was in favor of the rules. Many who appeared in support lived near China Hat Road, which borders Deschutes National Forest land. It’s notorious for hosting long-term camping.
Several people detailed bullets whizzing past their heads or their homes, vehicles in disrepair, wildfires and violence. Many believed Bend attracts people experiencing homelessness. However, the people they spoke about live on national forestland, not Deschutes County owned or controlled land, so they wouldn’t be subject to the newly approved rules.
Those opposed were worried the code would expose the county to legal challenges.
“I would prefer that the county spend money on the front end of the problem rather than the back end on legal fees,” Liz Goodrich, who sits on the Redmond School Board, said at the July 19 public hearing.
Adair said at the time she wasn’t worried about legal challenges.
The rules won’t go into effect for several months. Between then and now, Nick Lelack, county administrator, said he and others will look for options for alternatives to camping, which is required under case law from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Those options could include having a designated managed campground, but, first, the county needs permission to do so from the state.
Commissioners discussed the possibility of collaborating with federal agencies like the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to shift jurisdictional rules to allow the county to enforce its code on federal land.
“From what it sounds like from the sheriff, his office is more than willing to step up to the task,” Doyle said Wednesday.
Commissioner Phil Chang emphasized inefficacy of camping codes. They are akin to putting the cart before the horse, he said.
He also attempted to ensure the county would create an alternative to camping outside, but the other commissioners wouldn’t go beyond a verbal agreement.
“Something needs to give,” Commissioner Tony DeBone said in response. “We all know that.”
Editor's note: This article has been corrected. The original version misstated the limits on camping passed by the commission. The Bulletin regrets the error.
