Two Deschutes County commissioners have signed a letter asking Gov. Kate Brown to reconsider reopening metrics, and specifically asking for restaurants, bars, schools and churches to reopen.
Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone, along with dozens of state House representatives and commissioners from Eastern Oregon counties, signed the letter asking Brown to reconsider the state’s one-size-fits-all approach of COVID-19 regulations, calling them unsustainable.
“By not allowing our kids to go to school, our parents and families to work, our agencies to open for services, and our small businesses to reopen for business, we are failing our state and devastating the lives of tens of thousands of Oregonians,” the letter states. “Our rural communities are being left out and left behind. As leaders, we are failing our constituents and the future of our state’s survival is at risk.”
The letter asks to keep bars and restaurants open, as well as to eliminate what the letter calls an “arbitrary” curfew of 10 p.m.
The letter also requests Brown to fully reopen schools, state agencies like the DMV, and calls for her to “release our churches and places of worship.”
“While outliers exist as the exception, most churches and places of worship will be and have been more scrupulous in protecting their congregations from harm from COVID-19,” the letter states. “Give pastors, religious leaders and governing boards the latitude to exercise their best judgement for safety.”
The letter comes after the Deschutes County Commission expressed frustration with Brown’s statewide, two-week “freeze” that limits restaurants to takeout and congregations in houses of worship to 25 people, and closes businesses like gyms and recreation facilities.
“Nobody asked us,” Adair said Monday in a commission meeting, referring to the governor’s office.
While the letter was crafted before Brown’s two-week freeze was announced, DeBone said it was still important to him for it to be sent and have his signature on it.
“We’re asking the governor to create new metrics, and I think that’s happening,” DeBone said, referring to a phone call commissioners had with Brown on Wednesday.
For DeBone, the issue comes down to wanting more local control over decision-making and general leadership philosophy.
“We can slow the spread; we can reduce impact to the health care system … but then it comes down to philosophy: is it (the) government’s job to stop everyone in their place?” Debone said Thursday.
DeBone said the benefits of local control could be having more detailed responses to what is happening in Deschutes County specifically. There could be more local messaging about where outbreaks have been observed, such as at gyms, day cares and long-term care facilities.
“There’s no specific industry that’s the culprit,” he said.
DeBone said he doesn’t support the focus on enforcement.
“It’s really (about) personal responsibility at this point in time,” he said.
Adair said she signed the letter because she is concerned about getting kids back in school and having restaurants survive the new shutdown.
“I’m really hoping that our kids can get back to school,” Adair said
But there is no formal mechanism in place for contract tracers to ask about whether someone has frequented a restaurant or bar, according to a presentation to the Bend City Council from Deschutes County Health Services Director George Conway last week. That means there isn’t a lot of data related to COVID-19 and restaurants.
When asked about the lack of data related to restaurants, Adair said that restaurants are following protocol, and that the rise in cases are related to more small, private gatherings.
On Monday, Adair also called the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 the “true pandemic.” When asked whether she meant to infer this pandemic was not true, Adair said that the 1918 pandemic killed more young people than COVID-19.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I know we’ve had deaths … but it seems like 70 and older are where there is a significant issue,” Adair said Thursday.
Commissioner Phil Henderson said he did not sign the letter partially because he was busy picking up campaign signs the day it was circulating, but also because he does not believe letters to the governor have much effect on policymaking.
“Listening to her phone call yesterday it’s clear Governor Brown is going to do what she and her advisors think they should, which is a statewide approach, without incorporating input from Local Health Authorities,” Henderson said in a text message.
On Monday, Henderson, who lost his bid for reelection this month, questioned Brown’s shutdown approach, saying he had trouble understanding why this particular illness was being treated differently than anything else in his “65 years of life.”
“What keeps you putting your mask on? What keeps you distancing … if it’s important to do we should do it, but we don’t have very many numbers to see that,” Henderson said Monday.
On Thursday, he clarified his statement, saying that it isn’t clear how many cases are coming from spaces Brown is regulating.
“Another question is when we look at the increases or peaks that we’ve had in March, July and currently for both numbers of cases and hospitalizations, are masks and social distancing helping and if so how much,” Henderson said in a text message.
He also said he had questions about how many people who do get sick are taking precautions.
