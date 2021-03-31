A proposal to rezone six rural subdivisions that are zoned for farm and forestry is no longer on the table after years of debate.
On Monday, the Deschutes County Commission withdrew proposed amendments that would have redesignated six areas in rural parts of the county as “nonprime resource lands.” The proposal would have rezoned these already established subdivisions, which are technically on land zoned for farming and forestry, but were built before the state land use system was in place.
The county attests that these lands are incorrectly designated, since they are not actually suitable for farming or commercial forestry, and have essentially been residential in nature for decades. The new designation would have made it easier for property owners to build housing on their land without going through a costly and time-consuming conditional use process.
While the issue has been discussed locally for years, these specific amendments were presented to the commission roughly two years ago.
But after facing pushback from the state Department of Land Conservation and Development, as well as other land advocacy groups like Central Oregon LandWatch, the commission is no longer considering the amendments.
The state land conservation and development department essentially told the county there was no way for the county to accomplish what it wanted to with these redesignations under state law, according to a county memo.
“Unfortunately...there’s not a path that would insulate Deschutes County if we went forward from a (legal) appeal and, ultimately, a rejection at the courts,” Deschutes County Planning Manager Peter Gutowsky, told the commission Monday.
The withdrawal is a win for environmental groups like Central Oregon LandWatch and 1000 Friends of Oregon, which both testified against the amendments out of fear the redesignations would become a precedent to “spot zone” on lands zoned for farm and forestry around the county.
"Although it unfortunately took a multi-year drain of taxpayer resources to get here, LandWatch is pleased the County finally acknowledges its proposal to rezone rural farm and forest land for residential sprawl is contrary to Oregon law,” Ben Gordon, the executive director of Central Oregon LandWatch, wrote in a statement.
The commission expressed disappointment about having to withdraw the amendments, with commission Chair Tony DeBone once again calling for the state to have a larger conversation about relooking at all aspects of the state’s land use system.
But the county learned from the state land conservation and development department that its board will not look into the issue of how to redesignate land that may have been incorrectly zoned any time in the near future.
This leaves the commission with few options.
“Clearly we learned on March 17 that unless we can get legislators to do something we won’t be able to accomplish anything,” said Commissioner Patti Adair, who referred to a meeting the county had with the department on March 17.
Moving forward, the commission will explore other ways to ease the burden of property owners seeking to build in these six areas, Gutowsky said. County staff will recommend the commission reduce conditional use permit fees for nonfarm dwellings at these six subdivisions by 30%.
Currently, this fee can be up to $3,600, plus the additional cost it takes to hire experts to prove that the soil quality is not high enough to be farmed, Gutowsky said.
Gutowsky said another idea being considered is having one document that compiles all the previous land use decisions that show how a property owner was successful in getting to build a house in one of these six areas. This could be used by future applicants who wish to build on land in one of these six areas.
These ideas will be considered by the commission in May.
