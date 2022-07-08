“Magic mushrooms” containing psilocybin have been legalized for use in clinical settings in Oregon under Measure 109, which voters approved in November 2020. The mushrooms in this photo are from the Netherlands.
Deschutes County commissioners are planning a public hearing Wednesday in which the commission will hear opinions on a possible ballot measure prohibiting the production, processing and therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in "magic mushrooms."
The hearing will occur at the Deschutes Services Building in downtown Bend. Attendees will each have three minutes to provide testimony, according to a press release. If the commissioners move forward, the ordinance prohibiting psilocybin in rural parts of the county could be on the ballot for the next election cycle.
Oregon voters in 2020 passed Ballot Measure 109, legalizing the drug’s use in therapy. The approvals comes as a growing body of research suggests that the therapeutic use of the drug can help people who struggle with trauma, addiction and other ailments.
The press release notes that the ballot measure ushered forth a statewide program that would “permit licensed manufacturers to cultivate and process psilocybin-producing mushrooms and fungi.” Licensed providers can then administer the therapy with patients 21 and older. Barring a ballot measure where a jurisdiction opts out of the program, the state will start accepting license applications in January.
