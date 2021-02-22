The Deschutes County Commission plans to discuss possible code changes related to wildfire hazard mitigation at a meeting Wednesday.
The commission is expected to talk about whether to affirm or amend the wildfire hazard zone in Deschutes County and how to develop building codes that make buildings more resilient to fire.
The commission is also expected to talk about whether to move forward with setting up standards for developing defensible space, which is the buffer created between a building and the grass, trees or any wildland areas that surround it, according to a county memo.
Having this space helps to slow or stop the spread of wildfire and helps protect structures from catching fire.
This topic is scheduled to be discussed after 1 p.m. at the commission's virtual meeting, which can be viewed on the county's website.
