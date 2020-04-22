Nearly a month after Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide stay-at-home order, Deschutes County commissioners are beginning to examine how to reopen the local economy.
On Friday, the Deschutes County Commission will have a special meeting to discuss what steps it will need to take to start opening certain businesses that were closed in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The easy part was to stop,” said Commissioner Tony DeBone on Wednesday. “The hard part will be moving forward in a thoughtful, safe manner.”
The discussion comes after Brown shared initial thoughts about how to restart public life and business with county commissioners around the state this week, with a goal to release a more detailed draft plan next week.
DeBone said it was time to define what the first phase of reopening the local economy would look like, so that when the time came the county would already have criteria ready.
In a handout distributed to fellow commissioners, businesses listed as ones that could possibly be considered to open first include art galleries, hair salons, yoga studios, indoor and outdoor malls and more.
Restaurants and events with larger gatherings of people could possibly be a phase two, DeBone.
“It’s getting a little acute out there,” DeBone said. “If we can put some structure to this….then we’re getting somewhere.”
Everyone on the commission appeared motivated to find ways to open up local services sooner rather than later. Commissioner Patti Adair emphasized the need for clinics to begin doing more elective procedures again, in light of reports from hospitals like St. Charles losing revenue.
Adair also aired concerns about still having restrictions as the weather gets nicer and the county enters the peak of tourism season.
“It’s a really impactful time right now, considering our community is so related to tourism,” Adair said.
“Are we going to lose a whole season?” she continued.
Commissioner Phil Henderson raised reservations in general about Brown’s approach, and appeared to support more of a general approach that some states are using to open up business.
“I’m not sure if her approach is going to be quick enough,” Henderson said.
The meeting will be streamed live at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the county’s website.
