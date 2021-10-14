The Deschutes County Commission will soon be discussing whether the county’s health care plan will fully cover abortion care.
Currently, the county’s health care plan does not cover abortions unless the life of the mother is endangered or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, according to county documents.
On Wednesday, the commission was presented with a set of new recommendations from human resources staff and the Employee Benefits Advisory Committee, whose job it is to review and evaluate employee benefits, according to Deputy County Administrator Whitney Hale.
One of the several recommendations made by the committee included abortion coverage. Commissioner Patti Adair paused moving forward with approving any of the health plan recommendations until this item could be discussed further.
When asked why she chose to do this, Adair told The Bulletin it was because the state allows “full-term abortions.”
“Full-term abortion” is not a medical term. Late-term abortion refers generally to pregnancies terminated during or after the 21st to 24th week of gestation, but many doctors avoid that language, calling it imprecise and misleading. Abortions at or after 21 weeks are uncommon, representing 1% of all abortions in the U.S., according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“Really a full-term abortion, I think that’s murder,” Adair said Thursday.
In response to Adair’s concerns, the commission decided to move the discussion about health care benefits to a meeting on Monday. That’s when Adair said she plans to suggest the commission go with the recommendation made by human resources staff, which recommends the county keep the current plan that includes exceptions.
Of the 10 recommendations made by the advisory committee and human resources staff about health care plan changes, the only item where the committee and human resources split opinions concerned abortion.
In general in Oregon, private health-insurance plans must include abortion coverage without limitations, as a result of the state’s Reproductive Health Act.
The county’s plan differs from surrounding cities, like La Pine and Bend, which provide coverage for abortion without limitations.
But the act allows for plans to be grandfathered in if the plan excluded abortion services prior to the act passing. The health plan for the county, which is self-insured, qualifies for this exception, according to county documents.
In an interview with The Bulletin on Thursday, commission Chair Tony DeBone said he also supported continuing with the county’s current health plan, saying that it aligned with his “values as an elected official.”
Commissioner Phil Chang said he supported the advisory committee recommendation, which would mean the county would cover abortions without exceptions.
“I believe that women should have the right to choose,” Chang said Thursday. “I certainly put a lot of faith in the judgment of our county staff (on) whether they are at an appropriate spot in their life to be parents or not.”
Politics aside, Chang said the change also made financial sense. County documents show the change would only cost the county roughly $12,000 a year, which Chang said is negligible.
Having a good benefits package is also important to Chang for the county to attract and retain employers as the region faces an employee shortage.
This topic is expected to be discussed at a commission meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday.
(2) comments
It would seem that logically, life begins at conception, or birth. Any other date is arbitrary.
Nope, not logical. The sperm and ovum that fuse just prior to conception are also alive, so life doesn't "begin at conception." What's arbitrary is suggesting "life begins at conception."
