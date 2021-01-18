Deschutes County commissioners are once again considering whether to make their elected positions nonpartisan.
The idea was brought up by newly elected Commissioner Phil Chang, who last week asked the commission to explore putting a change to nonpartisan commission positions on the ballot.
“We can all see that we need less partisan division in our country right now than more, and I believe that Deschutes County can do its part to help de-escalate the partisan division in our country by joining the 26 other counties in Oregon that have nonpartisan commission seats,” Chang said Wednesday.
Chang, a Democrat, campaigned on this issue when running for the seat against the then-incumbent Phil Henderson, a Republican. He argues the proposal makes sense because Deschutes County is a “moderate, purple community,” politically.
There are roughly 40,000 voters in Deschutes County that are not registered Democrats or Republicans who don’t get much of a say of who gets elected to the County Commission during political primaries, when Republicans and Democrats choose their candidates for the general election.
This is not the first time the issue of making the commission nonpartisan has come to the forefront. In 2006, voters rejected a proposed charter change that would have called for five part-time, nonpartisan county commissioners elected by geographic districts, according to past reporting by The Bulletin.
Currently, the commission has three full-time, partisan members elected at-large.
Other neighboring county commissions and city councils are nonpartisan.
Chang said the difference between the proposal in 2006 and the one today is that it’s simpler. He said his goal is just to ask voters about whether the commission should be partisan or not.
Politics have also changed since then, he said.
“It’s different considering this now than it was in 2006,” Chang said.
Commissioner Tony Debone said there has been continuing discussion about making the seats nonpartisan in the community ever since he was elected to his seat in 2011. But no one before Chang had brought the issue directly to the commission, he said.
DeBone did not state his own position on the idea Wednesday, but supported moving the idea forward, and asked county staff to do more research on the proposal.
Commissioner Patti Adair, however, stated clearly on Wednesday that she was against the idea, and called nonpartisan races on local ballots “interesting.”
“I feel like it’s worked for how many years?” Adair said, referring to keeping the commission partisan. “We are the youngest county in the state, and I would like it to continue on, so I don’t support that.”
The issue can be put on the ballot in two ways, Chang wrote in an email: The commission can vote to refer it to the ballot, or residents could gather enough signatures through a petition to place it on the ballot.
More analysis and draft language for a potential ballot measure will be discussed at the Jan. 27 commission meeting, Chang said.
