Deschutes County received $6.7 million in settlement funds from a nationwide lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, which will be allocated over the next 17 years for addiction prevention and awareness efforts.
Central Oregon public health officials proposed specific uses for the funds at a Deschutes County Commission meeting Monday. They ranged from real-time overdose rate surveillance and response, intervention and case-management strategies to youth-specific prevention efforts.
The commissioners didn't immediately approve the uses for the money because they wanted to hear from other regional partners, such as public safety and law enforcement officers.
"What's happening here in Oregon, we're enabling. People are coming here for the drugs," Commissioner Patti Adair said at the meeting.
A 2021 nationwide settlement resulted in $325 million awarded to the state of Oregon. The settlement was twofold: one agreement is with McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, which are all pharmaceutical distributors, and the other agreement is with opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, more commonly known as Johnson & Johnson.
Litigants, including the state of Oregon, said the pharmaceutical industry "grossly misrepresented the risks of long-term use (of opioids) ... for persons with chronic pain," and "failed to properly monitor suspicious orders of those prescription drugs — all of which contributed to the current opioid epidemic."
Methamphetamine and new drugs like fentanyl entering the local drug market complicate the picture of opioid addiction and overdose rates, Janice Garceau, Deschutes County's health services director, said at the Monday commission meeting.
The opioid crisis is an urgent matter, Garceau said.
"We're seeing a dramatic uptick across the country, including here. Fentanyl is a confounding factor because it is so highly lethal if encountered accidentally or without overdose recovery materials available. We're just really concerned," Garceau told The Bulletin.
Central Oregon has experienced a 100% increase in overdose deaths in the past four years with 14 deaths in 2018 and 2019 respectively and an estimated 28 deaths in 2022, according to preliminary 2022 data from the Oregon Health Authority.
There were 273 emergency department visits for opioid overdoses in 2022 in Central Oregon, according to data from the county. An estimated 44 of those visits involved fentanyl.
"The problem is much larger than what is represented statistically," Garceau said Monday.
The use of opioid settlement funds is restricted to abatement or harm-reduction strategies, treatment, research, planning and coordination, training and first responders.
Much of what public health officials were proposing to the commission focused on harm reduction, which can be controversial, Garceau said at the meeting.
Harm reduction aims to keep people safe and alive so they have the opportunity to pursue recovery from addiction, Garceau told The Bulletin. It can include services including fentanyl test strips, medication-assisted treatment, Narcan/naloxone training and distribution and sterile supplies and disposal.
One particular focus Monday was real-time data collection and widespread response to overdoses, which doesn't currently exist in Central Oregon. The system, which is used nationally, would enable local service providers, health care staff and first responders to identify where overdoses are happening and who is having them, said the county's public health director, Heather Kaisner.
"The benefit is about getting real-time data to be able to respond quickly," Kaisner said.
But, it's not the only way to do things. Commissioner Tony DeBone wanted to see more input from public safety officials and what they could do with opioid settlement funds, he said at Monday's meeting, mostly with the hope of seeing concrete results, especially when it comes to people experiencing homelessness who use drugs.
"We can't just keep standing here offering services," he said at Monday's meeting.
