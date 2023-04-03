Opioids

A stock image reflecting the opioid epidemic

 File

Deschutes County received $6.7 million in settlement funds from a nationwide lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, which will be allocated over the next 17 years for addiction prevention and awareness efforts.

Central Oregon public health officials proposed specific uses for the funds at a Deschutes County Commission meeting Monday. They ranged from real-time overdose rate surveillance and response, intervention and case-management strategies to youth-specific prevention efforts.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

