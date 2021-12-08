The Deschutes County Commission decided, after much debate this week, to sign a letter that puts the region in the running for $1 million in state funding to open a joint office of homelessness.
On Wednesday, the commission unanimously approved sending a letter to the Association of Oregon Counties to show interest in participating in a possible pilot program being pitched by state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend. The program, if approved in the Legislature’s short session, would give five communities $1 million each over two years to set up a joint office to address homelessness.
The idea for a joint office originated from two Bend city councilors, but every city in Deschutes County would be invited to participate.
On Monday, details about the letter sparked debate among commissioners, largely around the details of a strategic plan being drafted by the Emergency Homelessness Taskforce, which is a joint effort between the county and city of Bend. Because the strategic plan, which outlines the vision, mission and overall plan on how to tackle homelessness in Deschutes County, is not yet completed, commissioners decided not to attach it to the letter.
The commission decided to also ask the state to be more flexible about changing the zoning of an 11-acre parcel of county land far east of Bend along U.S. Highway 20 so it could be used as a possible location for a managed homeless camp.
It is currently zoned for forestry use, which does not permit something like a homeless camp. The idea was first proposed by Commissioner Patti Adair, who has criticized the city of Bend’s other proposed ideas for a managed camp and thinks having one large parcel farther out of town is a better solution.
This was a sticking point earlier in the week, with Commissioner Phil Chang arguing that including a specific proposal for land in the letter missed the point of the legislation and the joint office concept in general.
On Wednesday, Chang proposed that the county needed to vet the 11-acre parcel with neighboring landowners before putting in more time and resources into pursuing the land as an option.
Chang said if the commission believes other proponents of other outdoor managed camps should have consulted neighbors before pursuing sites, the county should do the same thing for a project driven by the county.
“It is incumbent on us to shape up the idea,” Chang said Wednesday.
More details about the 11-acre parcel will be discussed at the Deschutes County Commission meeting on Wednesday.
