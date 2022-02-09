A conceptual design shows plans for a new public safety building that would house the Sunriver’s police and fire departments. The new building would also feature a community room and emergency operation center.
A 10-year levy to help pay for a new public safety building will be on the ballot for voters in Sunriver this May.
The Deschutes County Commission, which is the governing body for the service district, voted unanimously Wednesday to put the levy on the ballot. The revenue from the levy will cover $7 million of the project.
The rest of the $18 million project is being funded with room tax revenue and reserve funds from the Sunriver Service District.
The rate of the levy will be 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value of a home, according to language from the levy.
A homeowner whose home has an assessed value of $400,000 would pay $188 a year, said Sunriver Service District Chairman Bill Hepburn in the meeting Wednesday. While assessed values for homes vary wildly in Sunriver, Hepburn said the majority of Sunriver homeowners will probably pay $200 a year or less.
The service district has been working to upgrade its public safety building, which Sunriver officials say needs to be updated to meet an increasing demand for emergency services. Some issues include not having proper storage space for certain fire equipment, inadequate back up generators in the event of losing power and living quarters that don’t accommodate “mixed gender crews,” leaving limited spots for female firefighters, according to a memo from the service district.
Improvements would include housing police and fire operations under the same roof, building an interview room and a holding cell, and providing covered parking for police vehicles.
“The need has been justified,” said Commissioner Tony DeBone on Wednesday.
The service district has been doing outreach about the project since last year, and so far has received a positive response from residents, Hepburn said.
“While we haven’t had any polling, we haven’t really heard any real opposition to the project,” Hepburn said.
“Of course,” Hepburn added, “it’s not over till it's over.”
The election is on May 17.
