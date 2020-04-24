Questions still need to be answered before Deschutes County can craft a plan to begin opening a local economy shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, the Deschutes County Commission met, seated 6 feet apart, at county headquarters to begin drafting a plan that would outline what it would take to open certain services and businesses again. A month ago, a stay-at-home order from Gov. Kate Brown closed or limited several businesses and institutions.
Per state guidance, the county would open up in phases, with local services and retail possibly opening up first. Encouraging travel and businesses and events with large groups of people would not be considered in the first phase, said Commissioner Tony DeBone.
The plan will then be sent to Brown’s office, which is considering input from every county next week about how the state should start to reopen. The state would have to approve the plan before it can be implemented.
Before any closed businesses can reopen, counties must be able to show they have enough supplies and capacity to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to guidance from Brown released earlier this week.
In order to be ready, Deschutes County will need to conduct roughly 600 COVID-19 tests per week, according to public health guidelines, which recommend 30 tests per 10,000 people in a week.
That is twice the amount Deschutes County is doing right now, said Dr. George Conway, health services director for the county, who called in to the meeting.
“We need to roughly double testing using that guideline, and I think we are on a trajectory to do that hopefully in the next couple of weeks,” Conway said on Friday.
The Oregon Health Authority is also recommending that each county has 15 people whose job is to trace the spread of the disease per 100,000 residents. In Deschutes County, that means 27 people, said Heather Kaisner, a program manager with Deschutes County public health.
Currently, there are six people doing that work — and four of them are nurses who were pulled from other departments to help out when it became clear COVID-19 was a pandemic.
“Those nurses need to go back to their day jobs,” Kaisner said in the meeting via a phone call.
There are state resources available — meaning the county wouldn’t necessarily have to hire 27 people on its own to do this work. But more staff is needed to help accomplish this goal, Kaisner said.
Kaisner requested the county add two more nurses to trace and investigate COVID-19 cases, as well as an environmental health specialist, whose job would be to help businesses know how to open up in a safe manner.
Among the questions the county needs to answer in order to be ready: How much personal protective equipment does the county need to have on hand to be considered “ready to open?”
The county has slowly started to receive more shipments of gear like N95 masks, gowns and gloves.
But an exact amount of protective equipment the county should have on hand to prepare for another outbreak is unclear. Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Garibay, the county’s emergency manager, suggested at one point it would be good to have about 30,000 N95 masks to be able to backfill need from first responders.
“I certainly don’t want to be in the situation where we are giving people a fraction of what they need,” Garibay said remotely via a phone call.
Understanding how much protective equipment is needed is critical, given that some items like gowns are marked up 10 times more than usual because of demand, Garibay said.
On Wednesday, commissioners will hear from local businesses in the retail, restaurant, personal care and child care industries, who will give their perspective about what it will take to safely reopen.
