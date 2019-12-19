A proposal to build 19 lots on a former mine in Terrebonne was tentatively approved this week by the Deschutes County Commission.

For more than a decade, Lower Bridge LLC has sought to build a 19-lot subdivision on 145 acres of land between the Deschutes River and Lower Bridge Way. The proposal has been denied twice — once in 2015 and again this fall — by a hearings officer.

In September, the hearings officer ruled that the developer did not have sufficient financing to finish the project within four years of approval. The application was also denied because the applicant wanted approval for the subdivision before doing a site plan review, which requires future property owners in the subdivision to sign a waiver guaranteeing they won’t sue the developers based on dust or other issues related to the mine.

But the denial was appealed by the developer, which brought the issue back before the County Commission. On Wednesday, commissioners weren’t persuaded by the officer’s reasons for denial, and moved the project forward.

“This was a challenging set of facts,” Commissioner Phil Henderson said. “There are people on both sides of this issue with strong feelings.”

The preliminary decision — which the commission will likely finalize and vote on next month — marks forward motion for a project that has been the center of controversy for years. This is largely because the site is on a former mining site, where diatomaceous earth — used for mechanical insecticide, cat litter and other products — was extracted in the early 20th century.

The site has since undergone clean-up efforts from the developer and received a letter from the state Department of Environmental Quality OKing the site for residential development.

Neighbors, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Central Oregon LandWatch and state parks have all raised concerns in the past about whether it’s safe to build on, how the development would affect the environment and scenic waterways and that it would set a precedent for denser development in areas with flood plains.

The commissioners discussed these points, among many others, and found that they weren’t in a position to question the findings of DEQ.

“To have an opinion different than the DEQ and (the Oregon Health Authority) … it wouldn’t be our area of authority,” Commissioner Tony DeBone said.

The commissioners decided to keep in step with other past decisions, which allowed denser developments that had flood plain land on them. This is a blow to opponents, who have argued that the code does not allow the county to count flood plain land in overall calculations that decide how many homes can be built on a given piece of land.

The financial solvency was put to bed by the commission. Opponents argued the cost estimates for the project from the developer don’t account for potential environmental issues they could encounter when they break ground, and that lawsuits directed at members of the development team could possibly wipe out the funds set aside for the project.

But the commission decided those arguments were too speculative to justify a denial.

“To use this as a tool against getting an approval doesn’t jive in my world,” DeBone said.

Although the commission is expected to officially approve it next month, the proposal will likely be appealed to the Land Use Board of Appeals, county planner Will Groves wrote in an email.