The Deschutes County Commission voted Wednesday to approve code changes that will allow Sunriver Resort to build housing for its employees in the Sunriver Business Park.
In a unanimous vote, commissioners decided to change the zoning to allow for dormitory style housing at the business park, which is home to Camp Abbott Trading Co. and Sunriver Brewing.
The change was prompted by the resort, which seeks to build a complex on a 3.25-acre parcel of land that would house about 200 employees from Sunriver Resort, Crosswater, Caldera Springs and Mt. Bachelor.
The resort for years has struggled to find housing for the more than 500 employees it hires in the summer to work at the height of tourism season. The company currently spends about $500,000 a year to rent homes around Central Oregon for its employees, according to Tom O’Shea, the managing director of Sunriver Resort.
“The reality of it is, we have a period of time (where) we cannot find staff and we can’t find housing,” O’Shea said during a public hearing Wednesday.
The specifics of the code changes, which were proposed by the resort in the fall, have evolved over the past few months in response to concerns raised by the Deschutes County Planning Commission and the County Commission. In December, the planning commission voted against the code changes 2-5, over parking and enforcement concerns.
On Wednesday, county Commissioner Phil Henderson raised concerns that a previous version of the code changes was too broad, fearing that a developer could take advantage of the code to build multifamily housing in the area and that other employees from outside the resort could be eligible for the housing.
“I’m open to having non-resort, non-Mt. Bachelor people living there, but I don’t think that should be the primary goal of one of these housing projects,” Henderson said.
To address these concerns, the resort defined an employee as anyone who earns a living by working in the hospitality or tourism industry within two miles of Sunriver or anyone who works at Mt. Bachelor. The resort also defined an employer as an entity that employs at least 50 full- or part-time employees and is based in Sunriver.
“The reason we put in the employer definition was to restrict who can build and operate these things,” said Steven Hultberg, an attorney for Sunriver Resort.
The new code also requires that any dormitory that is built must be owned and operated by the employer, and that any other company that wanted to house employees there would need a written agreement with Sunriver Resort.
All of these changes aim to set a precedent that ensures any future housing in the area actually serves employees in Sunriver. But considering there are few parcels of land available in the business park and the cost associated with running a subsidized dormitory, Hultberg said he finds it unlikely the county will see another application like theirs coming along soon.
“I find it very hard to believe someone is going to tear down a grocery store and build a money losing venture of employee housing,” Hultberg.
Sunriver Resort hopes to have the dormitories built by the summer of 2021.
