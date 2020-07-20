The Deschutes County Commission appears to be heading toward prohibiting parking on some of the streets around Smith Rock State Park after years of hearing complaints from neighbors.
In a board meeting next week, the County Commission is expected to sign a board order that bans parking along Wilcox Avenue, which is one of the main roads to the park, and other surrounding neighborhood streets.
Residents in this area have long complained about safety issues associated with cars parking along both sides of the road when the main parking lots are full at the state park near Terrebonne.
But commissioners expressed concern in a previous meeting about blocking off parking if there were no alternative parking areas, said Chris Doty, the director of Deschutes County’s road department, at a meeting Monday.
“I’ve always been resistant to shutting off access to our public resources,” Commissioner Phil Henderson said Monday.
So if the commission votes to ban parking on these streets, the state park system will put more parking bumpers in an existing overflow parking area to create roughly 25 more parking spots, said J.R. Collier, a region manager for Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department.
On average, park employees see about 25 cars parked along Wilcox Avenue and other surrounding streets, Collier said.
The additional parking spaces would be a temporary solution until the park system completed and adopted its master plan, Collier said. The master planning process is still ongoing, he said, and will require more public input before any permanent decisions are made.
The draft master plan as it stands now does not include more than the 484 parking spots that already exist in the park, he said. More parking could be added — and in different areas of the park — during the master planning process.
It would be ideal to have signs up before Labor Day weekend, Collier said during the meeting Monday, given that fall is the beginning of Smith Rock State Park’s peak season.
“It’s amazingly clear that Wilcox should not have cars parked on both sides of that road,” Commission Chair Patti Adair said during the meeting Monday. “It’s just … it needs to be taken care of as soon as possible.”
