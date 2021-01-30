Increasing affordable housing, investing more in mitigating wildfires and coordinating mental health resources and law enforcement are some of the issues the Deschutes County Commission intends to address for the next fiscal year.
In a goal setting retreat held last week, each Deschutes County commissioner discussed priorities for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. A final list of goals will be brought back to the commission later this winter.
Housing remains a top priority for the county, including addressing a growing homeless population. Commissioner Patti Adair said Thursday she is concerned for the safety of the neighborhood around China Hat Road — which is home to homeless camps in the Deschutes National Forest southeast of Bend — and asked about the possibility of allowing people living in RVs to park at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center to get people off the streets and give them a legal place to go.
Commissioner Phil Chang said looking at land use code to incentivize the development of RV parks and mobile home parks could be the way to address a lack of affordable housing in the rural part of the county.
He also suggested the county look into finding land that could be turned into campgrounds, which in the summer could be used by tourists to lessen the pressure on already stretched recreation areas and then leased out to people who need a space for an RV in the off season.
“There are so many people who are dispersed camping on our public lands...I think we need to be doing something to help them,” Chang said.
There was also interest by the commission in furthering a proposal to redesignate land zoned for farming as non prime resource land, which has been contested by groups like the Department of Land Conservation and Development and environmental groups.
Starting 2019, the county has worked on a proposal to rezone land that is technically zoned for farming but isn’t suitable for it due to poor soil quality or the fact that the land is already developed. One proposal to rezone six rural subdivisions has not faced much opposition, whereas another proposal to create a set of criteria to rezone this kind of farmland elsewhere in the county has been controversial.
Chang said he supports coming up with a sort of agreement that would allow them to have the ability to rezone specific parts of the county in the future to accommodate growth without the fear of setting a precedent.
“I think everyone can see taking extreme positions and trying to haggle is not working for us,” Chang said.
Doing more to mitigate impacts from wildfires was also a shared goal among commissioners.
Chang advocated for the county to prioritize more fuel reduction efforts in the county possibly by investing more local dollars to do so.
Commission Chair Tony DeBone questioned whether it would be better to redirect county resources away from an Eastern Oregon forest planning effort after a forest planning for the Blue Mountains National Forests didn't end with closure.
“If it’s a goose chase that never ends, let’s acknowledge it as such,” DeBone said.
Chang also said he wants to look for opportunities to invest in mental health services to support law enforcement agencies. The idea would be to fund more mental health positions to respond to mental-health related 911 calls to reduce the demand on law enforcement while improving the outcome of the situation, Chang said.
DeBone said with multiple agencies, such as the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office, both expressing interest in more mental health related staffing, coordinating these efforts are important.
DeBone also mentioned the goal of finding a way for residents in the rural county living on private roads to come together to maintain them by either helping them form a road district — which collects taxes from a specific area for the upkeep of roads — or find an easier, less bureaucratic way to come together to maintain these roads.
Continuing to improve the county’s response to COVID-19 was also discussed. Adair asked about the county’s focus when it comes to reaching out to the county’s Latino population and vaccinations.
“I worry about the Latinx and I don’t want to ignore them,” Adair said.
Chang also said the county should focus on more preemptive testing and more targeted messaging to people about responsible behavior during a pandemic.
Promoting rural agriculture businesses, as well as finding a site for a new landfill within the county’s border, are goals that were also discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.