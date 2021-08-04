As COVID-19 cases continue to climb locally, the Deschutes County Commission shied away from requiring vaccinations for its own employees and declined to recommend mask wearing.
During a COVID-19 update at a meeting Wednesday morning, Commissioner Phil Chang proposed that the county require its employees to be vaccinated or get weekly COVID-19 tests as a way to be a model for other employers in the area.
But Commission Chair Tony DeBone pushed against the idea, saying that herd immunity will eventually happen in the community and asked whether the solution is more "government control and panic."
"Why would we be forcing people to do something?" DeBone said Wednesday.
Chang also proposed the county follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend that everyone wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 is surging to help curb the spread of the delta variant, which is now the dominant variant in Oregon.
"At this point, the state is not governing masking and business closures or opening," Chang said. "I believe it's our responsibility that if we believe COVID is spreading rapidly in our community and that masks are an effective way to reduce transmission, we take this small step of a strong recommendation that people in our community in public places mask up."
DeBone said he was not interested in doing any more in the way of recommending masks, and Commissioner Patti Adair questioned the efficacy of cloth masks.
Dr. George Conway, the director of Deschutes County's health services department, reiterated in the meeting Wednesday that multilayer cloth masks or surgical masks are adequate at helping reduce the spread of particulates that come from someone sneezing or coughing.
Chang said the county is at a "key moment" to do something.
"(People) will justifiably be able to ask: Why didn’t you do something?," Chang said. "This next wave is entirely preventable."
Herd immunity, fine, Mr. DeBone. But how many unnecessary deaths and hospitalizations will we suffer, if we embark on the prolonged, unprotected trek toward that goal that you suggest? Stop it now with minimal damage to health and commerce, or ignore the infection in hopes that someday--after untold damage and tragedy--we will overcome the virus that causes Covid-19. Also, ignoring it allows it to mutate into even more transmisable and vaccine-resistant variants.
