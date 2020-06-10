Deschutes County is one step closer to putting two roundabouts along U.S. Highway 20 at intersections that historically have had safety issues .
One roundabout will be built at Highway 20 and Cook Avenue in Tumalo, and another at the intersection of Highway 20 and the Old Bend Redmond Highway.
On Wednesday, the Deschutes County Commission voted to update its 10-year-old transportation system plan to include the roundabouts.
Improvements for these intersections have been planned since the transportation system plan was adopted in 2010. But at the time the plan was adopted, there was a moratorium on considering roundabouts on highways.
That moratorium has since been lifted, and the state department of transportation found that roundabouts were the safest, most cost-effective option.
The roundabout in Tumalo at Cook Avenue is estimated to cost between $10 million and $11 million, while the roundabout at Old Bend Redmond Highway will cost $5 million to $7 million, according to estimates from the department of transportation made in February.
The department of transportation in the past has said the goal is to design and build the roundabouts by the end of 2022.
