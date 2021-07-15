The Deschutes County Commission has approved $2.85 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to go toward issues including homelessness and child care.
This is the first step the commission has taken to allocate some of the $38 million that has been allocated to the county from the federal government.
About $1 million will go toward a child care project that is a joint effort between Oregon State University-Cascades, Central Oregon Community College, and Bend Chamber Little Kits Early Learning & Child Care Center, according to the county.
The first phase of the planned child care center is expected to provide child care for 70 to 100 children in Bend.
Another $750,000 will go toward creating a managed homeless camp with the city of Bend.
Bethlehem Inn will receive $450,000 to help pay for the costs of renovating a motel in Redmond into a homeless shelter.
Roughly $450,000 will cover the county's costs related to COVID-19, such as testing, liability insurance and sanitizer for the Deschutes County jail.
$100,000 will go to Ronald McDonald House to support a capital campaign project.
Another $100,000 will go toward helping build the Veterans’ Village project, which is a managed tiny-home village for homeless veterans set to open this fall.
Commissioners also indicated interest in developing a program that could provide assistance for businesses that were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from the county.
The county received the first half of the funds in May and will receive the other half next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.