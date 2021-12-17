A crowd of people standing and looking at a wooden house on a white background. Buying and selling of real estate, rent. Affordable housing. A group of tourists visiting the sights. Selective focus
123RF

The Deschutes County Commission is allocating $7.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act  money toward affordable housing, according to an announcement Friday from the county.

This funding will support the creation of 218 units of affordable housing, said Commissioner Phil Chang.

"These projects support both working families and employers in need of a workforce in Deschutes County as we face the challenge of rapidly rising housing prices together," Chang wrote in a statement.

Bend will receive $3 million, $2 million of which will go to Habitat for Humanity and $1 million to Hayden Homes Affordable Housing Project, which has plans to build 347 units for rent and to buy. B

Kor Community Land Trust will receive $500,000 to help develop 10 affordable housing units across Deschutes County.

La Pine and Sunriver will receive about $1 million, with $900,000 going to Habitat for Humanity to build 20 duplexes and triplexes in the area. The other $100,000 will go toward repairing existing Habitat for Humanity units.

Redmond will receive $2 million, which will go to Housing Works to redevelop and expand the existing affordable housing complex Spencer Court. About $32,000 will also go to Redmond to help develop a master plan for a homeless services campus on the east side of Redmond.

Sisters will receive $1.3 Million, with $800,000 going to a Habitat for Humanity project to develop  10 single-family units.

The other $500,000 will support the expanding affordable workforce housing.

Of the $38 million allocated to Deschutes County from the federal government, commissioners have allocated $33 million.

Reporter: 541-633-2160, bvisser@bendbulletin.com

