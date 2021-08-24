NeighborImpact, the nonprofit that runs Central Oregon’s food bank system, is $2.4 million closer to its goal of expanding the warehouse that stores food for the region.
The Deschutes County Commission decided Wednesday to allocate $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the expansion, which accounts for roughly half of the expansion’s $5 million estimated price tag.
“Deschutes County commissioners have been amazingly supportive of everything this organization has had to do in the pandemic, and I think they came through for us once again today,” said Scott Cooper, executive director of NeigborImpact. “I’m deeply appreciative.”
The need to expand the food storage warehouse went from needed to critically urgent when the pandemic hit last year, Cooper said. The current 2,200-square-foot warehouse, which was built in 1991 and is the smallest food bank warehouse in the state, was already struggling to store enough food to meet demand, Cooper said.
Then the pandemic hit, and the number of people the food bank was serving jumped 54% from up to 22,000 people a month to up to 34,000 people by June of last year. To accommodate that, the six-person team had to rent separate freezer storage space and trucks.
The goal is to break ground on a new, 10,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to the current one in Redmond by spring, Cooper said.
NeighborImpact initially asked the county for $3.8 million to help close the funding gap for the project. The nonprofit had already raised roughly $1.5 million in private donations and state funding.
But some county commissioners had concerns about how much money was being requested, with Commissioner Phil Chang saying he was “daunted” by the amount. The request accounts for roughly 10% of the $38 million the county has been allocated for two years.
Commissioner Patti Adair took issue with how much was being requested, and asked why the other two counties that are served by this food bank aren’t being asked for more.
She also appeared to question the urgency of the expansion, and raised general concerns about a bigger facility leading to food not being distributed quickly enough before it goes bad.
“We have some critical issues on our schedule,” Adair said.
Carly Sanders, the food program director for NeighborImpact, said at the meeting Wednesday that moving food was not an issue, and that food almost never stays in the warehouse more than 24 hours with the current demand.
Commission Chair Tony DeBone appeared most enthusiastic about the expansion, but proposed $2.4 million as a compromise with the other commissioners.
Cooper said the investment in a bigger warehouse is important, because the pandemic has shown the nonprofit that more needs to be done if the food bank wants to effectively operate during Central Oregon’s emergency.
“This is not just day to day,” Cooper said. “This is a big deal investment in the emergency infrastructure of Central Oregon which falls on Deschutes County and Redmond disproportionately because they are where refugees are directed.”
The nonprofit plans to ask for some money from Crook and Jefferson counties, as well as do more private fundraising, to raise the rest of the $1.5 million needed to complete the project, Cooper said.
