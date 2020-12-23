A small group of people, led by the activist group Central Oregon Peacekeepers, attempted Wednesday to flatten a dirt and boulder berm that was put up to block an unofficial access point into Juniper Ridge that has often used by homeless campers in the area, according to Morgan Schmidt, a member of Clergy for Justice who was at the access point Wednesday.
The Central Oregon Peacekeepers posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday afternoon, calling for people to bring shovels to dig up the barrier out of fear that the barrier could potentially be impeding dozens of homeless people who camp on the north end of the property from being able to leave.
Schmidt, who said she went to the site to make sure people in the area were safe, said about six to eight people were there as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Until we have dignified, safe and stable housing solutions for our community members who are experiencing homelessness, we need to make sure that they have safe access points to their campsites on Juniper Ridge,” Schmidt said in a text message. “The safety hazard of facing a blockade without notice is insensitive at best and inhumane at worst. We have to do more for our most vulnerable neighbors.”
The berm was built by Deschutes County. The county and the state Department of Transportation have closed three unauthorized access points on county-owned property along U.S. Highway 97 toward Redmond and along state Highway 126, Whitney Hale, the county’s spokesperson, said in an email Wednesday.
The unauthorized access point appears to be along Highway 97 and leads to Juniper Ridge — about 1,500 acres of undeveloped light industrial land in northeast Bend that is home to roughly 75 to 100 homeless camps, according to recent city estimates.
The access points were closed due to significant concerns for public safety, Hale said.
“The posted speed limit is 65 mph along this stretch of the highway, and it’s unsafe to have vehicles using multiple access points to get on and off the highway,” Hale wrote in an email.
Despite the closures, Hale said vehicles are still able to access the property through a legal access point along Highway 97.
Hale said in a text message she was aware of activists at the access point, but did not say whether the county planned to respond to it.
