Nancy Blankenship, Deschutes County's election clerk, will retire at the end of July after nearly 20 years of service.
“I’m at a point in life where I’m ready to spend time with family and friends,” Blankenship said in a written statement. “It’s time to start working on the bucket list I’ve been accumulating over the years.”
Blankenship, who oversees the county's elections, was appointed in 2003 and has been re-elected four times. She previously served for 15 years as the City of Redmond’s recorder, according to Deschutes County.
In a written statement, County Administrator Tom Anderson thanked Blankenship for her 18 years of service.
“She has been an incredibly knowledgeable resource for both staff and our community. We thank her for her immense contributions to our organization," Anderson wrote.
The Deschutes County Commission will consider Wednesday appointing Election Supervisor Steve Dennison as the interim County Clerk.
Dennison would have to run for office in the fall of 2022 if he is appointed.
