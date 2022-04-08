Earlier this year, the Oregon Legislature approved a bill that gives Deschutes County, and the four cities within its jurisdiction, $1 million to open a joint office to address homelessness. With money coming down the pike, the next question remains: Now what?
At a meeting Friday, the Deschutes County Commission and Bend City Council discussed some of what will need to happen to open this office.
Some key items, like the actual name of the office, have still not been decided. But here is what is known.
How will this joint office be structured?
The joint office will have a board of directors made up of four city councilors — one each from Bend, Redmond, La Pine and Sisters — and a county commissioner. The board will oversee policy decisions and an executive director, who will carry out the work decided by the board.
The executive director will potentially have two staff people.
Which elected officials will serve has yet to be decided.
The ideal executive director would be someone who is an expert in homelessness and housing, has knowledge of financing and has lived experience, according to county Deputy Administrator Erik Kropp.
The director will operate much like a nonprofit director, Kropp said, but instead of being independent, will have to report to the county administrator.
There will also be an advisory board, made up of what city and county officials call “subject matter experts” in the world of homelessness, to help inform the decisions of the board of directors.
Where does the money come from?
The first $1 million will come from the state Legislature as a part of the bill that allowed the cities and county to form a joint office in the first place. After the first two years, it will be up to the board of directors to have a plan for funding, according to the text of the bill.
What will this joint office do?
In general, the joint office will be charged with coordinating communication and funding for the four cities and the county in an effort to have a more cohesive response to the region’s growing homeless population.
But the strategic plan that outlines specific goals, or metrics for the office, has yet to be finalized. Preliminary work has been accomplished by the city of Bend’s Emergency Homeless Task Force.
County Commissioner Tony DeBone on Friday asked the group what the philosophy of the office was going to be.
“If someone’s not asking for help…what’s the philosophy?” DeBone said. “What’s the culture of what we think we’re going to do here?”
DeBone mentioned the importance of getting people into the economy by offering jobs or job training to help the many employers currently looking for employees.
Commissioner Phil Chang agreed getting people employed was an important step, but also pointed out that several homeless people in the county are already working.
“If I had a job and was not able to afford a place to live and had someone come to me and assume that I did not have a job and offer one, I’d be pretty insulted,” Chang said.
What is the difference between the Homeless Leadership Coalition and this joint office?
The Homeless Leadership Coalition is a group made up of several homeless service providers and advocates. This group is charged with running the region’s Point-in-Time count, which estimates how many homeless people live in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. The coalition also is in charge of the area’s coordinated entry system, which is a standardized assessment that “matches the right level of services and housing resources to people experiencing homelessness,” according to the coalition’s webpage.
When will this office open, and where will it be located?
The goal is to sign an intergovernmental agreement, which solidifies how this office is structured, by the end of June and hire an executive director by late summer, said Bend City Manager Eric King. The goal is to finalize a strategic plan by the end of the year.
It is not clear where the joint office will be physically housed. King mentioned on Friday the possibility of exploring the Rainbow Motel, which the city of Bend just purchased, as a potential home.
