Deschutes County will open doors previously locked on county buildings starting Monday, but will still require people to follow social-distancing guidelines while inside.
The policy that limits the public's access to county buildings because of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire Friday. The county started locking entrances to certain building in late March.
Currently, there are X's marked on the floor and chains that help people maintain distance while in the main county building at 1300 Wall St., said County Administrator Tom Anderson.
Every department will make decisions and develop its own protocols about what adjustments need to be made to maintain social distancing and keep staff members safe, Anderson said at a meeting Wednesday.
City of Bend facilities are still closed to the public as of Thursday.
