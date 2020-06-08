Deschutes County leadership is seeking applicants for its 13-member Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, to promote safe walking and biking in the region.
The committee advises the county and other local jurisdictions on the needs of pedestrians and bicyclists during transportation matters such as road construction, according to a Deschutes County press release. All members are appointed by the Deschutes County Commission.
Those appointed to the four open positions — three at-large, one reserved for a Redmond resident — will serve three-year terms, the press release stated. Applications for the volunteer, unpaid positions are due June 21. To apply, visit deschutes.org/volunteer.
