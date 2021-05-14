With millions of dollars coming from the federal government from the American Rescue Plan Act, the city of Bend and Deschutes County are now trying to determine the best way to spend it.
Out of the $2.6 billion allocated to Oregon, more than $14 million is coming to the city of Bend, and more than $38 million to Deschutes County.
The money will be delivered in two parts — one half now, and the other half a year from now — and is meant to help cities and counties recover from impacts of the pandemic. However the money is spent, it has to fit into one of six categories: equity-focused services, public health response, negative economic impacts, public sector revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers or infrastructure projects.
And unlike federal aid money from the March 2020 coronavirus relief act, which was distributed during the summer of last year, it does not have to all be spent before the end of the calendar year, said Sharon Wojda, the city’s chief financial officer, at a budget committee hearing on Wednesday. Cities and counties just need to spend it before 2024, leaving agencies more time to plan.
“We want to be thoughtful and measured with our approach,” Wojda said.
Now, local governments are starting to explore what the best uses of the money could be. Several ideas were suggested by the city’s budget committee this week, which is in the process of reviewing the city’s regular biennial budget, including using the money to address homelessness, provide rent and mortgage relief and provide more pay for essential workers.
“How do we support the humans that make this city run?” said Councilor Rita Schenkelberg.
Multiple people also brought up providing more aid to small business, given the issue businesses are having in hiring enough workers.
Budget committee member Kat Mastrangelo suggested the money could be used to help small businesses offer benefits to their employees. Robert Savage, another committee member, suggested programs to train people who may need work but don’t have the qualifications or experience to work in the job positions that are open right now.
“I’m afraid what’s happened over the last year is people who filled those jobs have left town, gone back home to family...and now we are missing out on our core that was holding us together,” Savage said Wednesday.
The Deschutes County Commission is also interested in supporting small businesses, according to a discussion from a meeting last week about their allotment of funds.
Commissioner Patti Adair suggested using some of the money to help offer sign-on bonuses to businesses who are struggling to get enough employees.
“It’s a serious issue,” Adair said.
Commissioner Phil Chang suggested using the money to address affordable housing and child care, because boosting accessibility to both is vital for the local economy.
Commission Chair Tony DeBone said he would be interested in using the money to invest in large, regional infrastructure projects that in turn could help drive down the cost of future development in the county’s cities, and was overall supportive of working with cities to work together on some kind of project.
He also suggested using some of the funds for a managed campground for the homeless population of Central Oregon.
Both local governments will create a separate budget process for these dollars known as a supplemental budget, to be adopted later this year. This means this money will not be included in the main budgets that both governments are crafting right now to be adopted July 1 for the next fiscal year.
