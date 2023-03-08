lcamp (copy)
In this file photo, the Deschutes County property seen here was being considered as a likely camping area for homeless individuals in Bend. It's adjacent to the Les Schwab Tire Center store on the south side of Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

Deschutes County commissioners withdrew support for a designated camping area for people experiencing homelessness Wednesday after giving preliminary approval Feb. 27. 

In a 2-1 vote Wednesday morning, Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted against continuing along with a plan initially proposed by the city of Bend. 

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

