In this file photo, the Deschutes County property seen here was being considered as a likely camping area for homeless individuals in Bend. It's adjacent to the Les Schwab Tire Center store on the south side of Bend.
Deschutes County commissioners withdrew support for a designated camping area for people experiencing homelessness Wednesday after giving preliminary approval Feb. 27.
In a 2-1 vote Wednesday morning, Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted against continuing along with a plan initially proposed by the city of Bend.
The city of Bend and the county both offered support for the designated camping area concept last week. It was set to be located on former Oregon Department of Transportation land, which the city recently acquired, near U.S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road.
With the preliminary plan, the county was expected to allocate funds to the city to operate the camp since the city provided the land, but the county backpedaled.
"That location is just not optimal," DeBone told The Bulletin Wednesday.
The parcel of land isn't ideal because of its proximity to businesses and residences, DeBone said. It's just kind of awkward, he said.
"I want to be a partner with the city of Bend, but the way that happened...," he said.
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler is expected to give a statement this afternoon. This story will be updated.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.