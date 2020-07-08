Deschutes County will receive about $117,000 a year for the next four years to help prevent suicide for children and young adults.
On Wednesday, the Deschutes County Commission accepted a grant from the Oregon Health Authority and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, called the Garrett Lee Smith Youth Suicide Prevention and Early Intervention grant. Deschutes County is one in three counties in the state of Oregon to receive the funding.
Jessica Jacks, the prevention programs supervisor for the county, said Wednesday it was a moment to celebrate, but also indicative of a larger problem.
“The sobering side of that is unfortunately we are being awarded these funds because of our high rates of youth suicides,” Jacks said.
Deschutes County was ranked sixth in the state based on the number of deaths counted between 2013 and 2017, as well as on the county’s rate of youth suicide deaths per every 100,000 people, Jacks said.
In this time frame, there were 25 people who died by suicide between the ages of 10 and 24, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. That puts the rate of suicide in this county at 16.9 per 100,000 people.
The money is intended to be used to increase the number of youth-serving organizations that are able to identify and refer youth at risk of suicide, increase the capacity of clinical service providers to assess and treat youth at risk of suicide, and improve following up with children and young adults who have been identified to be at risk for suicide and have been discharged from emergency department and inpatient psychiatric units, Jacks said in an email.
