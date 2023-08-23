230812_bul_loc_juniper
Lizzy Deroche and her 2-year-old son make their way back to the trailer where she and her family live in Juniper Ridge north of Bend.  

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Deschutes County has hired armed private security guards to patrol homeless encampments at Juniper Ridge.

The guards are a part of $300,000 plan to address homelessness at Juniper Ridge. The decision to deploy armed guards arose from a large number of 911 calls to the area, county administrator Erik Kropp said. 

