Deschutes County is one of five counties to have vaccinated 65% of its residents, allowing for the county to move into the lower risk level Friday.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown said the five counties moving to lower risk were: Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington. At the lower risk level, as many as 10 people can socialize and gather indoors, restaurants can seat up to 50% capacity and serve as many as 300 people outdoors. Gyms and fitness centers also can operate at 50% capacity.
“It’s exciting that we qualified right away,” said Tony DeBone, Deschutes County Commission chairman. “It’s been a great community effort. In Deschutes County, we know how to manage incidents. We can go from zero to 100 mph quickly.”
The county had been hovering at a 63% vaccination rate on Monday, but once the county was able to obtain vaccination rates from federally qualified health centers and Veterans Affairs, the county rate rose to 65%, DeBone said.
At the same time, St. Charles Bend had 43 COVID-19 patients, eight in the intensive care unit and eight on ventilators, according to the hospital’s website.
Around the state, the vaccination rate is 58.9% of people 16 and older, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Lake County reported the lowest vaccination rate at 32% of those 16 and older, according to the health authority website.
Earlier this month Brown shifted the focus from case counts and hospitalizations to vaccination rates as the key measure of a county’s ability to drop COVID-19 restrictions. She said when 70% of the adults 16 and older received at least one COVID-19 vaccination and there’s a plan in each county to achieve vaccine equity for people in underserved communities, the state could throw the doors open to normalcy.
