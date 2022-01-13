The Deschutes County Commission allocated $8 million in transient room tax revenue over the course of three years to for a new public safety building for Sunriver.
On Wednesday, commissioners unanimously decided to use money collected from taxes on hotels and vacation rentals to help create a new public safety building for firefighters and police. Much of this tax revenue is restricted to tourism promotion by state law, but the public safety project will be paid for from a portion of this tax revenue that is legally not restricted to tourism.
The Sunriver Service District has been working on upgrading its public safety building, which representatives of the district say is not up to code and needs to be updated to meet increasing demand for emergency services.
For example, the population in Sunriver can balloon to 20,000 people in the summer, compared with the 1,200 residents who live there year-round, John Ralston, the vice chair of the Sunriver Service District, said Wednesday.
“We’re not complaining about tourists in Sunriver,” Ralston said. “It’s a fact of life.”
Improvements would include housing police and fire operations under the same roof, building an interview room and a holding cell, and providing covered parking for police vehicles so they don’t get so easily stuck in the snow, said Bill Hepburn, the chair of the Sunriver Service District.
The current building is also not equipped as an emergency center, making responding to natural disasters like earthquakes, winter storms and wildfires a concern, according to previous reporting from The Bulletin.
The new facility is estimated to cost between $16 million and $18 million. The service district plans to put in $3 million of its own reserves, as well as ask Sunriver voters to approve a levy to help pay for the project.
With Sunriver contributing at least 40% of the county’s room tax revenue, and because much of the demand for service comes from the tourists who pay those room taxes, the district decided that it was appropriate to ask for up to $10 million in room tax revenue from the county to help finance the project.
“Since Sunriver is 99% built out, the district can’t rely on growth for increased (property tax) revenue,” Ralston said.
The commission overall saw the need to invest in a new facility.
“It’s time for the county to step up,” Commissioner Patti Adair said in the meeting Wednesday.
The decision comes in light of the fact that the county has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of room tax revenue since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Greg Munn, the county treasurer.
The county budgeted for about $8.4 million in unallocated room tax revenue — meaning money that comes from room taxes but does not have to be used toward tourism promotion. By July, though, the county expects to have closer to $10.4 million, according to county documents.
The funding for the public facility will come from this portion of the room taxes over the next three years, with the county paying $4 million in the next fiscal year and $2 million in the following two fiscal years after that.
Next month, the County Commission will also be deciding whether to put a levy on the ballot for Sunriver voters that would cover the rest of the costs of the public safety facility.
