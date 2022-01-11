The Deschutes County Commission is allocating $425,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to St. Vincent’s de Paul's alternative shelter project in Bend and to Shepherd's House Ministries shelter kitchen project in Redmond.
St. Vincent de Paul will use the money to pay for security systems, fencing and landscaping at its St. Vincent's Place project located behind its food bank on Third Street, according to Deschutes County. Last fall, the nonprofit broke ground on the 10-unit shelter project to help temporarily house homeless residents.
Some money will also go toward operating costs in the first year.
“St. Vincent’s Place is another example of the community coming together to create a place for individuals to get stabilized to be able to move forward,” said Commissioner Tony DeBone in a written statement.
Money allocated to Shepherd's House Ministries will go toward opening a shelter that will provide meals to homeless people in Redmond.
Of the $38 million Deschutes County received in American Rescue Plan money, about $33.5 million has been allocated.
