More than $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding will go to support more homeless outreach services, according to Deschutes County.
The funds, which were approved by the Deschutes County Commission last week, will fund three new behavioral health positions for the next three years.
These new positions will provide outreach for homeless-related projects happening in the city of Bend and also support increased need in Sisters, La Pine and Redmond, according to the county.
“Building additional capacity on our homeless outreach team will help to support some of the key projects emerging in Central Oregon,” said county Commissioner Phil Chang in a written statement. “These new staff will provide behavioral health outreach, engagement and case management support to individuals in a variety of settings such as shelters, supported housing and managed camps.”
The money will also go toward supplies and a new outreach truck that can serve as a mobile resource hub.
Out of the $38 million the county will receive over the course of two years in rescue plan funds, $31 million so far has be dedicated to projects. For more specifics on where the money has been dedicated so far, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa.
