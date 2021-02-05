Tom Anderson, the county administrator for Deschutes County recognized by colleagues for steady and consistent leadership during dynamic times, will retire at the end of September.
Anderson, 59, put in his notice to retire to the Deschutes County Commission in January after serving roughly eight years as county administrator. Anderson’s departure will prompt a county administrator search for the first time in nearly a decade.
The decision to retire boils down to timing, Anderson said. His wife recently retired, and he hopes to spend more time with her. Anderson also figured that with a new commission sworn in earlier this year, the timing would be good to leave and let them decide their own leadership.
“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for awhile,” Anderson said Tuesday. “It’s the right time in my personal life.”
A longtime county employee, Anderson was first hired to work as a senior management analyst in the Community Development Department in 1998. He was promoted to the director of the department in 2005 before accepting the job as county administrator in 2013.
Commission Chair Tony DeBone, who was on the commission eight years ago and helped hire Anderson, praised Anderson for his ability to adapt to challenging situations and manage the county through dynamic times, including coming out of a recession and a pandemic.
“We’ve worked together very well,” DeBone said. “He’s very professional.”
The commission is in the early stages of planning the recruitment process to fill Anderson’s seat. It is an unusual process for the county, which has only had three administrators since 1978, said DeBone.
Nick LeLack, who succeeded Anderson as the director of the Community Development Department, said Anderson’s departure will be hard for him and several of his colleagues.
"I've never had a boss I've respected more and worked more closely with,” LeLack said.
LeLack credits the county’s strong financial position and high morale more to Anderson’s leadership skills, and said Anderson over time has instilled a love for public service throughout the organization.
Anderson was a good leader with a “calm, steady demeanor,” LeLack said, and made sure to support individual departments while letting department heads lead.
"He's been a tremendous mentor to me and he will have very big shoes to fill,” LeLack said.
Over the course of his tenure as administrator, Anderson said he wasn’t proud of any one particular achievement, but instead was proud of being a leader who got departments to work together and to think outside their organizational boundaries.
“My job is to create an environment or a culture where good things can happen,” Anderson said.
The biggest challenge of the job is to adapt to different kinds of people and respond, rather than force his own will upon any issue, Anderson said.
But even the challenges he will miss.
“I’m going to miss the people first and foremost,” he said. “And even after all this time, I get a daily rush coming into work.”
