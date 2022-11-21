map

The Deschutes County Commission on Monday rezoned 710 acres of land northwest of Redmond from agricultural to residential use, allowing homes to be built on 10-acre lots. 

The Deschutes County Commission rezoned 710 acres of farmland northwest of Redmond on Monday, allowing the property to be carved up into 71 10-acre residential plots.

After a lengthy public hearings process and more than 300 public comments both for and against the proposal to change the land from agricultural use to residential use, the commission voted 2-1 to follow the recommendation of the hearings officer in June.

