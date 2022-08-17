Deschutes County commissioners delivered a state of the county address at a Bend Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday that charged admission with strict instructions from their legal counsel to "stick to the script" to avoid violating public meeting law.
County and chamber officials saw no problem with this year's event, but organizers may make changes next year to ensure problems don't arise.
"We're elected officials. We say things. I'm going to leave it at that," DeBone said Wednesday.
During the address, which cost $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers, commissioners spoke about seven main topics: American Rescue Plan Act fund allocation, strategies to address houselessness, affordable housing, wildfire mitigation and safety, siting a new landfill, community planning like urban growth boundary reevaluation and capital projects such as the county courthouse expansion.
Because all three commissioners were present at the event, they fit the qualifications for a quorum, which requires a minimum number of members of a governing body — in the commission's case, it is at least two members. A quorum allows a governing body the ability to engage in official business but also requires that the public be allowed access.
Oregon statute says, "All meetings of the governing body of a public body shall be open to the public and all persons shall be permitted to attend any meeting except as otherwise provided."
The state allows for events like this, up to a point. The Department of Justice's handbook on public records and meetings allows a quorum of a governing body to "participate in a 'community retreat' sponsored by a chamber of commerce" so long as officials don't engage in any deliberations. The handbook fails to define what constitutes deliberation.
"We were instructed by legal not to deliberate on issues," Chang said in an interview Wednesday. "I felt like we deviated from the script."
Chang said the deviation occurred during the question-and-answer session after the three commissioners jointly addressed a crowd of just under 100.
An audience member asked the commissioners to expand on what the county was doing to address food insecurity in Deschutes County.
DeBone said he anticipated additional capacity for area food banks to feed those in need. He also said local restaurants are struggling due to higher food costs.
"As business owners, please be informed, understand what we're doing here and let's work together on this," DeBone said to the audience.
Chang said those who attended the event ought to consider the feedback commissioners hear from nutritional assistance providers and food banks. The providers say the number of workers at full-time jobs that can't make ends meet and must rely on assistance programs is growing weekly.
"You focus in on food insecurity in our community and you can open up all sorts of interesting things to look at and ask about and be concerned about," Chang said at the event.
Cyrus Mooney, the program and events lead for the Bend Chamber, said on Tuesday that calling the event a state of the county address could be misleading. He said the meeting was a chamber-sponsored event, not a public meeting, and the chamber wasn't aware of any concerns of violating public meeting law.
Whitney Hale, the deputy county administrator for Deschutes County said in an email Wednesday, "During their presentation, the commissioners did not deliberate about policy decisions. Our legal counsel was comfortable with the Board’s ability to present together in an informational capacity."
Hale said the county will consider offering a live streaming component to future similar events.
Did I miss something about the money they charged for admission? What did the Chamber do with the money it raised at this event? Did it go into the Chamber of Commerce PAC...to be doled out to candidates for offices like City Councils and...the County Commission? The public deserves an accounting of what this money will be used for.
