Deschutes County commissioners delivered a state of the county address at a Bend Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday that charged admission  with strict instructions from their legal counsel to "stick to the script" to avoid violating public meeting law.

County and chamber officials saw no problem with this year's event, but organizers may make changes next year to ensure problems don't arise.

Did I miss something about the money they charged for admission? What did the Chamber do with the money it raised at this event? Did it go into the Chamber of Commerce PAC...to be doled out to candidates for offices like City Councils and...the County Commission? The public deserves an accounting of what this money will be used for.

