A local order that would have allowed the county to disregard enforcing congregation size limits in churches is no longer being considered by the Deschutes County Commission.
The local order, which was discussed last week and experienced significant public pushback, states the county would not enforce Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide order limiting the size of in-person religious gatherings. Employees of Deschutes County, which in this case would be primarily code enforcement and environmental health officers, would also not work with other state agencies to enforce gathering limits at churches.
But with the possibility of the county entering the second phase of reopening as soon as Friday, the county’s interest in the order has waned. The commission applied to enter the second phase of reopening, which will allow churches to have as many as 250 people if maintaining a social distance of 6 feet can be achieved, according to new guidance from the state.
This is up from the original limit of 50 people that was listed in a draft of the state’s plan.
“No not pursuing county order. In light of the news,” said Commission Chair Patti Adair, who proposed the local order, in a text message.
The commission was also subject to a significant amount of negative public feedback about the local order since it was announced last week.
Commissioner Phil Henderson, who initially supported the local order, said on Tuesday he didn’t plan on bringing it up during Wednesday’s county meeting after reading through a deluge of public comment from churches and members of the faith community. The majority of the people didn’t support the local order.
Henderson said the public comment gave him pause because he expected there would be more unanimity between churches and faith institutions. He said he believed the order stood to benefit them.
“We realize that there’s a huge disagreement between churches on this,” Henderson said.
Almost all of the feedback the commission received was against the local order, according to dozens of emails obtained by The Bulletin, including one from Morgan Schmidt, an associate pastor with First Presbyterian Church.
“We are monitoring the situation closely, consulting together with wisdom, and we will gather again in person when everyone can gather together safely — we believe it's counter to the way of Jesus to leave anyone behind, or to knowingly put our most vulnerable neighbors at risk,” Schmidt wrote in a letter to the commission. “I'm not sure what pastors or constituents you're hearing from, or if the proposed measure came from a personal desire to resume in-person worship formats, but I'd like to be a part of the conversation and understand where this is coming from.”
The state will announce which counties can move into the second phase of reopening on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.