Deschutes Brewery and Public House in downtown Bend is closed until April 26 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.
The closure means no indoor dining, no take out and no outdoor seating, said Erin Rankin, Deschutes Brewery spokeswoman. The employee was exposed to the virus outside of work.
In a Facebook post, the company said the closure was out of caution and because it didn't want to expose others.
"We have a limited staff," Rankin said. "This is the first positive test we've had at the pub."
