An off-duty sheriff's deputy who found a crashed truck Saturday was unable to save the driver who died when the vehicle caught fire, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
The driver was identified as Toye Jeffers, 58, of La Pine.
The deputy, who was not identified, had initially seen the truck speeding on Bridge Drive about 9:23 p.m. Saturday, said Sgt. Jayson Janes, a sheriff's office spokesperson, in a press release. The deputy then heard what he thought was the sound of the truck crashing. He found a damaged fence at the end of Bridge Drive and a 2017 Ford F-150 in the Little Deschutes River, Janes said.
"The vehicle was on its side in the river and ultimately caught fire," Janes said. "The deputy attempted to remove the driver, but was unable to do so. He tried to put the fire out by throwing water on it, but was unsuccessful due to the extreme heat."
Jeffers died at the scene. The deputy was treated for smoke inhalation.
Janes said the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the crash.
