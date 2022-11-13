Republican and conservative-leaning unaffiliated voters in Oregon will have greater representation in Congress next year than they have enjoyed since the late 1990s, thanks to Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s win in the newly redrawn 5th district.
With Democrat Andrea Salinas narrowly on track to win in the state’s new 6th district, Oregon is likely to send four Democrats and two Republicans to Congress.
That’s in spite of Oregon Democrats’ efforts to engineer a better result for their party last year, when they pushed through new congressional districts that analysts rated as giving Democrats a shot at winning five out of the state’s six seats.
The new map, which will remain in place until after the 2030 Census, was a compromise after Republican lawmakers blocked Democrats’ preferred plan, which would have solidly tilted five districts in Democrats’ favor.
Still, some Democrats, experts and political strategists say the new map is too ambitiously partisan for Democrats’ self interests and left two of the supposedly blue-leaning districts open to potential Republican pickups during any GOP wave year. Outgoing Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader, who represented the 5th District for seven terms until he lost the May primary to civil servant Jamie McLeod-Skinner, told The Washington Post a few days before the election that Democrats drew themselves into trouble with the new districts.
“You get a little greedy sometimes, go for the gold ring and you end up with nothing at the end of the day,” Schrader said.
Schrader and some other Democrats favored a map with four safely Democratic districts, one safely Republican seat and a sixth district where both parties could compete. Some Democrats told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday the new map could force Democrats into intense and expensive races in the 4th, 5th and 6th Districts in coming years.
That’s what played out this year in the 5th and 6th. National Democrats spent heavily to boost Salinas in the new 6th District, which stretches from the southwest Portland suburbs to Salem. Democrats drew the district to give themselves an upper hand, with 148,000 registered Democrats, 123,000 registered Republicans and 168,000 nonaffiliated voters.
Initially considered Salinas’ race to lose, the 6th District contest instead ended up with Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson locked in a high-spending race that is still too close to call.
Brian Smith, a Democratic campaign consultant and member of the Muscogee Nation who works to elect Democratic candidates of color, agrees with Schrader.
“I joked with some colleagues the day after the election that Oregon Democrats can’t even get their gerrymandering right,” he said.
But Republican Rep. Daniel Bonham, who co-chaired the House redistricting committee with Salinas, says the maps are drawn too favorably to Democrats. He said the political climate this year favored Republicans and expects that any seats the GOP flipped this year will be hard to hold, in part because an expected continuation of Bend’s population growth would inject the 5th District with more Democratic voters in the years and decades to come.
Democrats easily won reelection in Oregon’s 1st and 3rd Districts, where Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Rep. Earl Blumenauer respectively defeated Republican challengers by more than 30 percentage points. In the 2nd District, Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz trounced Democratic challenger Joe Yetter. Democrat Val Hoyle also beat Republican Alek Skarlatos by a comfortable margin of 8 percentage points in the 4th District.
Priscilla Southwell, a University of Oregon political scientist, told The Oregonian/OregonLive the 5th and 6th Districts will probably continue to see stiff competition between Democrats and Republicans in future elections.
While Democratic strategists may bemoan the prospect of fighting for the seats, Southwell and other political scientists say the new maps are more representative of Oregon voters’ political preferences and voters actually want competition.
“From 2012-2020, roughly 40% of all Oregon voters cast their vote for a Republican candidate for the U.S. House,” Southwell wrote in an email. “However, because these Republican voters were concentrated in the 2nd Congressional District, the Republicans received only 20% (or 1) of the entire U.S. House delegation.”
Eric McGhee, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, said Oregon Democrats captured about 54% of the vote count for U.S. House seat so far this year. He said Democrats’ winning three or four congressional seats would be consistent with that.
“This particular outcome looks pretty good,” said McGhee, who is also a board member of PlanScore, which analyzes the fairness of legislative and congressional districts. Still, McGhee said, a redistricting plan’s “performance is not just a matter of one election. It’s going to play out over the next decade.” And Oregon’s new congressional map still “favors Democrats on balance,” he said.
In the most recent presidential election, voters in the state went 56% for President Joe Biden, far lower than the 83% Democratic congressional delegation that would result from a 5-1 split.
Oregon voters aren’t alone when contending with gerrymandered districts. Nationally, the number of competitive congressional seats declined in the latest round of redistricting because Democratic and Republican lawmakers drew districts to protect their parties, The New York Times reported.
Oregon is among the majority of states that rely on state lawmakers to draw new legislative and congressional election lines every decade through redistricting. The contentious process last year spurred major fallout between Republicans and Democrats led by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek and Salinas, who represents Lake Oswego in the Legislature.
Kotek originally pledged to conduct the process with Republicans in a power-sharing agreement, but she later reneged on the deal. Then-House Republican Leader Christine Drazan immediately moved to censure Kotek after the new map was approved.
The debacle was a key source of acrimony between the two former legislators in the unusual three-way race for governor with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson this year. Kotek won.
Last year, Oregon voters told pollsters they wanted congressional districts that could allow them to elect representatives more reflective of their political preferences.
A plurality of Oregon voters surveyed in March 2021 said lawmakers should draw congressional districts that would yield an evenly split congressional delegation with three Democrats and three Republicans. In the poll conducted and paid for by Portland firm DHM Research, 37% of respondents said the “most reasonable partisan makeup” would be an even split, followed by 15% who said a delegation of four Democrats and two Republicans would be reasonable and 12% who would prefer five Democrats and one Republican.
