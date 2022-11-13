Redistricting fallout

At least two Republicans, Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Cliff Bentz, will represent Oregon in Congress next year after new electoral districts passed by Democratic state lawmakers turned out to be more competitive in some cases for Republicans.

 AP file

Republican and conservative-leaning unaffiliated voters in Oregon will have greater representation in Congress next year than they have enjoyed since the late 1990s, thanks to Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s win in the newly redrawn 5th district.

With Democrat Andrea Salinas narrowly on track to win in the state’s new 6th district, Oregon is likely to send four Democrats and two Republicans to Congress.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Hillary Borrud; hborrud@oregonian.com; @hborrud

— Grant Stringer; gstringer@oregonian.com; 503-307-3591; @Stringerjourno

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.