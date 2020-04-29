Two of the three Democratic candidates for the Deschutes County Commission made their case as to why they should be elected in May from the comfort of their homes in an unprecedented livestream forum held Wednesday.
Phil Chang, a 49-year-old Bend resident and natural resource and renewable energy specialist, and Greg Bryant, a 69-year-old retired accountant who serves on several local government committees, answered questions about what makes them qualified to sit on the commission in a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and the City Club of Bend.
Ron Boozell, the third candidate vying for the Democratic nomination, did not participate in the virtual forum.
Whoever prevails in the primary election on May 19 will face Republican incumbent Phil Henderson in the general election in November.
Much of the forum was defined by the COVID-19 pandemic — which also was the impetus for having the event online rather than in person.
While Bryant and Chang both have unique priorities, both candidates agreed the biggest issue they were likely to face if elected would be managing the response to the virus — as well as the budget shortfall the county is expecting because of a drop in transient room tax, gas tax and other revenue streams.
Bryant said he would want to start the budget process from “the ground up,” meaning he would start with budgeting for absolute necessities and then adding items and programs from there.
“I think with my experience with accounting ... I can help the county get through the financial problems we’re going to see in the next few years,” Bryant said.
Chang said he thinks it’s important to fund as many existing programs as possible and thinks the current commission could be doing more to invest in county services.
“I believe this County Commission has been trying to do things in the name of fiscal responsibility that are actually fiscally shortsighted,” Chang said. “We are missing out in investing growing services for a growing community.”
He cited the county’s public health division this year because it received 5.4% less from the county’s general fund — which is comprised of property tax revenue — than the previous year. More money could have gone toward reducing youth suicide rates and bolstering communicable disease response, he said.
(While the 5.4% reduction in the amount given to the health department is true, Greg Munn, the county’s finance director, said it is because the health department asked for less than the previous year — not that the budget committee, which includes the commission, denied the funds.)
The candidates also discussed transportation, housing and responsible growth.
When asked about affordable housing, Bryant said the county needed to figure out how to manage the cost of land, which often drives up housing prices.
Chang said the key to more affordable housing was promoting denser development, which can help lower infrastructure and land costs that often drive up the price tag in development.
“If you allow cluster developments, multifamily housing, you can build many more units of housing ... and bring down the land cost,” Chang said.
Both candidates also had commentary about the primary itself, arguing that while they are both registered Democrats a seat on the County Commission should be nonpartisan.
Many county commissions in Oregon have nonpartisan races.
Chang went as far as asking the current commission to consider putting the issue on the general election for voters to decide, saying that a nonpartisan race would better fit the culture of a relatively politically moderate Deschutes County.
“Things like good schools and well-maintained roads are nonpartisan issues. Community wildfire protection should be (a) nonpartisan issue,” Chang said.
