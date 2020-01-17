A Democratic challenger for the Republican-controlled Oregon 53rd House District has emerged: Bend attorney Emerson Levy.
Levy said her main goal is to be the voice of Central Oregon parents who are concerned about issues like housing affordability, the environment and a lack of affordable child care in the region.
“I see lots of crying moms saying, ‘What am I going to do?’” Levy, 35, said. “There’s not a preschool, or there’s a crazy waitlist to get kids in preschool, (or) they can’t afford it.”
Levy will run against one-term incumbent Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond. Although Levy lives in Bend, which is mostly covered by the 54th District, her residence is in the far-northeast edge of the city, which is a part of the doughnut-shaped 53rd District. The district also covers the Awbrey Butte neighborhood, Deschutes River Woods, Sunriver and Redmond.
Levy, who lives with her husband and 5-year-old daughter, said she works part time as a green-energy consultant, currently focusing on solar energy. She mostly grew up in the Atlanta and Huntsville, Alabama, areas as a child, and later earned her law degree at Whittier Law School in 2010.
After working in the Los Angeles and Portland areas, Levy said she and her family moved to Bend in 2017.
Levy said she has never held elected office before, but in 2018 and 2019, she was the president of local nonprofit Moms Club of Bend.
The group’s members do volunteer work among other activities, according to its website.
One of Levy’s main passions is public education, which she called “the foundation of everything.”
If she was in the state Legislature last year, she said she would’ve voted in favor of the successful $2 billion business tax to support Oregon schools, better known as the Student Success Act. Zika and 54th District Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, both voted against it.
Levy also said she would push for legislation and funding to create more affordable child care. A 2019 Oregon State University report found that Deschutes County was a ”child care desert,” meaning there are three or more children age 5 or younger for each available child care spot.
Protecting the environment is also a major platform for Levy. She said the issue is personal to her because wildfires detrimentally affect her daughter, who has severe asthma.
“When fires burn and there’s smoke in the air, we’re in the ER,” Levy said. “We feel it on a very serious, human level.”
If Levy wins enough votes in the May primary and November general elections to reach the state Legislature, she said she’ll fight for Central Oregon’s needs.
“I will always lead with my values, which are education, families, and what’s good for the environment,” she said.
