There's been so much demand for children's swim lessons in the past few weeks that Bend Park & Recreation District can't keep up, even after adding more classes when 90% of the initial registration slots filled in just 20 minutes.
Over 1,300 preschoolers and kindergartners were on a waitlist as of Tuesday afternoon.
The demand is fueled by the fact that children of all ages couldn't get into swim lessons during the pandemic, said park district officials. Now, 5-year-olds who normally would have been swimming for two years are trying to get into the same classes as 3-year-olds.
Aquatics supervisor Shannon Gilman believes the district is meeting demand by opening as many classes as it can.
"I feel good about being able to open classes, since so many families couldn't swim during COVID," she said. "For the summer, we're offering more classes than what we have in the past."
Swimming is a vital life skill, particularly in Bend, since a quarter of a million people float down the Deschutes River each summer. Bend's community is growing, and after a pandemic that restricted outdoor activities, it's no surprise that lessons filled up so quickly.
Most lessons for this spring session are not set to start until April and May, though some have already started. The park district has 240 swim classes, workshops, or teams to offer children and adults. Only 19 of them had any available slots on Tuesday afternoon. Fifteen of those available classes were for children or teens, with most being specific, skill-based classes like springboard diving.
"Swimming is a life skill not a lot of us are qualified to teach," said Logan Garvin, a 39-year-old father with two children taking swim lessons. He waited for 10 minutes for slots to open up during registration Feb. 7.
"Swimming is essential to young kids, and drowning deaths can be prevented by lessons," he said.
Swim instructor Sofia Staehly, 22, started as a teacher last October. "I've noticed the demand," she said. "I think it's great that this many kids are in lessons. There are 3- to 4-year-olds who are stronger swimmers than I was at 15."
Ann Story, swim program supervisor, feels strongly about making sure more kids get swim lessons, and is adamant about hiring and training more instructors to meet demand. She's already hired 11 swim instructors since January, having a "patch of good luck," she said, after the struggles of trying to hire during the pandemic.
Since September, Story has added swim lessons to the schedule, and has three additional classes opening at Larkspur Community Center at the end of February.
It's a trademark of the park district's swim lessons, she said, to keep classes small, and she believes it adds to the learning experience.
"It's hard to know there are so many people on the waitlist, so I'm just going to keep hiring and training," Story said.
The park district has appointed a group to discuss solutions for the demand for swim lessons, said communications manager Julie Brown.
Brown noted the park district was surprised by the fierce hunger for swim classes that people have shown in the wake of the pandemic. Before the pandemic, registration would fill, but over the course of days as opposed to minutes, she said.
"It's consistent to have a waitlist, but the urgency of registration is unique and new," she said.
Last year, Keith Schneider, 45, wound up on a waitlist so he made a point this year of getting his 3-year-old son into lessons early.
"There's a big demand for resources for kids, and spaces are tight," he said. "He's going to be around water, it's important that he's comfortable and safe."
The park district will also hold several summer sessions for swim lessons this year. Brown expects those to fill up just as quickly. Registration for the summer will open March 21.
