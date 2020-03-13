Criminal defense firms in Central Oregon are working to limit the number of court appearances for their clients, including filing motions to continue cases where possible, in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right now we are doing all we can," said defense attorney Shawn Kollie. "It’s certainly concerning being as we are in contact with folks in the courtroom, courthouse, and jails continually. Our jury pools have many older people who are disproportionately affected by the virus."
Bend-based public defense nonprofit Deschutes Defenders is encouraging phone appointments instead of office meetings, said co-director Joel Wirtz.
"We continue to advocate for our clients’ health and dignity in this trying time," Wirtz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.