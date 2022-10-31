On the eve of jury selection, the defense team in the murder trial of Ian Cranston asked the court to allow evidence that shooting victim Barry Washington Jr. used gang references.
But Washington's mother, in a counter motion also filed Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, contends that the references were illegally taken from the phone used by her son.
The evidence request drew backlash from Central Oregon racial justice advocates Monday, who say the tactic is an example of attorneys who attempt to sway juries by using racially-driven stereotypes to paint Black men as dangerous.
In his motion, Kevin Sali, Cranston’s defense attorney, stated he intends to present this evidence to the court in the trial. The trial could begin later this week with opening statements.
Cranston faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting and killing Washington on Sept. 19, 2021. He asserts he shot Washington in self-defense. A 12-person jury will decide in the coming weeks whether he was justified.
Sali's motion cited texts and social media posts in which the defense alleges Washington made gang signs and tried to purchase a gun illegally. Sali said that when Washington used the term "blood," this was “consistent with a perceived affiliation” with the California street gang known as the Bloods, according to court records.
In addition, Sali alleges that Washington made a TikTok video that satirized “different types of fighters,” notably that of white suburban kids.
Sali states in court documents that this evidence corroborates witness testimony that Washington used gang references and gestures during the fight with Cranston just before the shooting. He said the TikTok video “demonstrates that Mr. Washington is familiar with fighting situations” and shows that he “perceived ‘white suburban kids’ as weak and unlikely to fight back when provoked,” according to court documents.
The evidence in Sali's motion includes texts dating back more than two years.
Lawanda Roberson, Washington’s mother, said the evidence in Sali's motion went beyond the stated limits of the search warrant issued to Bend Police so investigators could examine the phone in December 2021. The search was limited to information between Aug. 6, 2021, and Sept. 19, 2021.
Roberson declined further comment through her Portland-based attorney, Erin Olson.
Roberson said she "has not consented, and does not consent, to any search of the phone beyond what was authorized by this Court’s search warrant," adding "it appears the defense conducted a limitless search of the phone for prejudicial information about Mr. Washington."
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel declined to comment on the motion. “We will respond in court,” he said in a text message Monday afternoon.
Racial justice advocates were angered by Sali's motion, arguing Washington’s past is irrelevant in this case. They said Sali’s strategy harkens back to other instances where Black men are portrayed through stereotypes as dangerous and runs the risk of unfairly swaying a jury.
“It doesn’t matter what was done years before in someone’s life. What matters is that they were killed by someone in that moment,” said Luke Richter, the leader of the social justice organization Central Oregon Peacekeepers, who added that Sali’s strategy “definitely feels racist.”
Richter and other advocates said this move could strike fear in the minds of jurors in a region where few people have direct interactions with gangs. He compared the move to what happened to George Floyd, who was portrayed by some media outlets as having used drugs and counterfeit bills after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
Josie Stanfield, leader of the Central Oregon Diversity Project, echoed Richter’s sentiments.
“I think it fits the playbook,” she said. “I think if people look at any case in America, there’s always an attempt to paint the Black man as a criminal.”
Sali declined to comment on the motion Monday.
Sali is also asking the court to not allow witnesses to refer to Washington as a “victim” and is asking prosecutors to limit the use of the term “to situations in which it reflects, not an assumption, but an expression of the state’s position.” He cites an Oregon Supreme Court ruling that states “repeated reference to the ‘victim,’ amounts to an opinion on the ultimate issue of the case.”
In the motion, Sali also seeks to exclude witnesses from the trial who were at the scene of the killing and could speak to whether Cranston was justified in shooting Washington.
He argues that including these witnesses would be “improper” because they “may or may not have seen, heard and otherwise observed everything Mr. Cranston observed” during the fight. Among the witnesses he is trying to exclude is Tyler Smith, Cranston’s friend who intervened during the fight and was punched by Washington.
Sali states that Smith was intoxicated at the time of the incident and during questioning with police. He says Smith’s testimony would run the risk of prejudice or confusion and could mislead a jury.
This is not the first time Sali has moved to include evidence of Washington’s history in the case.
Earlier this summer, after a lengthy and at times tense debate with Sali, Deschutes County Circuit Judge Beth Bagley ruled against allowing evidence in the case of an earlier encounter between Washington and police officers. She said the incident did not suggest that Washington would have acted more physically aggressive toward Cranston when they clashed 45-minutes later.
The trial begins with jury selection at the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
