Cranston arraignment (copy)
A crowd supporting Barry Washington Jr. gathers in front of the Deschutes County Courthouse while listening to a live online broadcast of the arraignment hearing for Ian Cranston on Sept. 19, 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

On the eve of jury selection, the defense team in the murder trial of Ian Cranston asked the court to allow evidence that shooting victim Barry Washington Jr. used gang references. 

But Washington's mother, in a counter motion also filed Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, contends that the references were illegally taken from the phone used by her son.

